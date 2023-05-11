Welcome,
May 11, 2023, 09:02:11 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What would you do
Author
Topic: What would you do
littlefatso
What would you do
Today
at 06:09:34 PM »
If you were 30 foot up a ladder painting while at work & a rasberry ripple rolled up in a deranged state of mind & shook the ladders till you plunged to the concrete floor below
http://twitter.com/crazyclipsonly/status/1656378410153967617?s=20
For me If I managed to get up on my feet with no broken bones I would have to end the ripples life on the spot
