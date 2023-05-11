Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 11, 2023, 09:02:05 PM
Author Topic: all west ham fans tonight!?!?  (Read 106 times)
headset
« on: Today at 03:14:49 PM »
if you need your footie fix........its west ham tonight.... mick

it's not often I will shout for the cockney lot....never mind the 'hammers'  monkey


I remember watching there last European trophy lift....billy bonds I think was captain and lifted the trophy if memory serves me right.....


tonights a proper Micky mouse cup- of course us boro fans need to remember the buzz we had when we played in ZDS final at Wembley so they technically count for the clubs concerned if you can reach the final and bag it...





West Ham manager David Moyes says reaching Europa Conference League final could be best managerial achievement

West Ham take part in the Europa Conference League semi-finals against AZ Alkmaar; David Moyes says reaching the final could be his career highlight so far; the Hammers boss insists his side are not favourites for the match


Home win scorcast Jarrod Bowen 3.0 ....


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12877820/west-ham-manager-david-moyes-says-reaching-europa-conference-league-final-could-be-best-man
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:24:37 PM »
Been down the bookies backed em in  an accumulator something to watch tonight  :like:
