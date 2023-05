headset

Offline



Posts: 7 099





Posts: 7 099 Shock moment fathers brawl near school « on: Today at 07:23:33 AM »



Police were called to Benton Park School in Leeds, West Yorkshire, yesterday to break up the fist fight.





FFS....funny but offit in the same breath...scrapping on a school field towersy style.....







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22314400/dads-fight-school-field-pupils-watch-leeds/



THIS is the shocking moment dads trade blows near a school playing field in front of dozens of pupils.Police were called to Benton Park School in Leeds, West Yorkshire, yesterday to break up the fist fight.FFS....funny but offit in the same breath...scrapping on a school field towersy style..... Logged