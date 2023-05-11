Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2023, 02:32:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A Message From Kenny  (Read 323 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 662

UTB


View Profile
« on: May 11, 2023, 07:10:40 AM »
Hi lads. It is my wife that has passed away.

Thank you for your condolences and best wishes. It has been a comfort to me.

I know i have not seen eye to eye with some of you in the past but the posts from you lads show what what class and respect you boys have for a fellow Boro fan in difficult times regardless of personal feelings.

I would also like to thank Steve and Ben for allowing the COB lads to express their sympathy and condolences to me. Unlike some lowlifes i could but am not allowed at the min to mention in "Public".

Once again thank you lads.

Kenny (Nekder) x
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 662

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 11, 2023, 07:15:55 AM »
Anyone that wants to pop over and leave a message for Ken, then feel free to do so. Politics and preferences can be put to one side to show support for a fellow Boro supporter, who sadly lost his wife this this week.

Regards To All

Red.
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 235


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 11, 2023, 07:16:17 AM »
Nice One Steely  :like:

Take care Kenny stay strong fella   :pope2: :like: :like:

As for popping over like I am banned  monkey







As for Bad Dad  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
« Last Edit: May 11, 2023, 04:50:38 PM by littlefatso » Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 924


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: May 11, 2023, 10:49:39 AM »
Many condolences to you Kenny.

Can't begin to imagine how you must be feeling but there will be brighter days ahead.

All the very best to you and your family.

Bernie.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 060



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: May 11, 2023, 03:52:41 PM »
My condolences to you and your family, Ken.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 166


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: May 11, 2023, 07:22:39 PM »
Love and respect Kenny ...it's not the end  mate,it's
 Just the end of the beginning...love to all,peace out folksxxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 277



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 PM »
Heartbreaking new my friend!

My thoughts are with you x
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 