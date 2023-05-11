Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A Message From Kenny
Author
Topic: A Message From Kenny (Read 118 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 10 662
UTB
A Message From Kenny
«
on:
Today
at 07:10:40 AM »
Hi lads. It is my wife that has passed away.
Thank you for your condolences and best wishes. It has been a comfort to me.
I know i have not seen eye to eye with some of you in the past but the posts from you lads show what what class and respect you boys have for a fellow Boro fan in difficult times regardless of personal feelings.
I would also like to thank Steve and Ben for allowing the COB lads to express their sympathy and condolences to me. Unlike some lowlifes i could but am not allowed at the min to mention in "Public".
Once again thank you lads.
Kenny (Nekder) x
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 10 662
UTB
Re: A Message From Kenny
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:15:55 AM »
Anyone that wants to pop over and leave a message for Ken, then feel free to do so. Politics and preferences can be put to one side to show support for a fellow Boro supporter, who sadly lost his wife this this week.
Regards To All
Red.
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 231
Re: A Message From Kenny
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:16:17 AM »
Nice One Steely
Take care Kenny stay strong fella
I am off to do a bit of graft I gotta go ... As for Bad Dad he's a fucking insect - a toilet bug - like most lefty pavement stains but he's one with a cherry on the top
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 924
Re: A Message From Kenny
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:49:39 AM »
Many condolences to you Kenny.
Can't begin to imagine how you must be feeling but there will be brighter days ahead.
All the very best to you and your family.
Bernie.
Logged
