RedSteel

Posts: 10 662



Posts: 10 662

A Message From Kenny « on: Today at 07:10:40 AM » Hi lads. It is my wife that has passed away.



Thank you for your condolences and best wishes. It has been a comfort to me.



I know i have not seen eye to eye with some of you in the past but the posts from you lads show what what class and respect you boys have for a fellow Boro fan in difficult times regardless of personal feelings.



I would also like to thank Steve and Ben for allowing the COB lads to express their sympathy and condolences to me. Unlike some lowlifes i could but am not allowed at the min to mention in "Public".



Once again thank you lads.



Kenny (Nekder) x