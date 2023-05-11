Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 11, 2023, 09:03:37 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A Message From Kenny  (Read 43 times)
BoroPE, Gray Squirrel and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 662

UTB


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:10:40 AM »
Hi lads. It is my wife that has passed away.

Thank you for your condolences and best wishes. It has been a comfort to me.

I know i have not seen eye to eye with some of you in the past but the posts from you lads show what what class and respect you boys have for a fellow Boro fan in difficult times regardless of personal feelings.

I would also like to thank Steve and Ben for allowing the COB lads to express their sympathy and condolences to me. Unlike some lowlifes i could but am not allowed at the min to mention in "Public".

Once again thank you lads.

Kenny (Nekder) x
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 662

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:15:55 AM »
Anyone that wants to pop over and leave a message for Ken, then feel free to do so. Politics and preferences can be put to one side to show support for a fellow Boro supporter, who sadly lost his wife this this week.

Regards To All

Red.
Logged
littlefatso
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 231


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:16:17 AM »
Nice One Steely  :like:

Take care Kenny stay strong fella   :pope2: :like: :like:


I am off to do a bit of graft I gotta go ... As for Bad Dad he's a fucking insect - a toilet bug - like most lefty pavement stains but he's one with a cherry on the top  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 