May 11, 2023, 09:03:37 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A Message From Kenny
Author
Topic: A Message From Kenny (Read 43 times)
BoroPE
Gray Squirrel
and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
RedSteel
Posts: 10 662
UTB
A Message From Kenny
Today
at 07:10:40 AM »
Hi lads. It is my wife that has passed away.
Thank you for your condolences and best wishes. It has been a comfort to me.
I know i have not seen eye to eye with some of you in the past but the posts from you lads show what what class and respect you boys have for a fellow Boro fan in difficult times regardless of personal feelings.
I would also like to thank Steve and Ben for allowing the COB lads to express their sympathy and condolences to me. Unlike some lowlifes i could but am not allowed at the min to mention in "Public".
Once again thank you lads.
Kenny (Nekder) x
RedSteel
Posts: 10 662
UTB
Re: A Message From Kenny
Today
at 07:15:55 AM »
Anyone that wants to pop over and leave a message for Ken, then feel free to do so. Politics and preferences can be put to one side to show support for a fellow Boro supporter, who sadly lost his wife this this week.
Regards To All
Red.
littlefatso
Posts: 231
Re: A Message From Kenny
Today
at 07:16:17 AM »
Nice One Steely
Take care Kenny stay strong fella
I am off to do a bit of graft I gotta go ... As for Bad Dad he's a fucking insect - a toilet bug - like most lefty pavement stains but he's one with a cherry on the top
