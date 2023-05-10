Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 11, 2023, 03:45:58 AM
Author Topic: Nekder  (Read 287 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 923


« on: Yesterday at 09:40:21 AM »

Just seen this on Bore Me - don't know any more than what is in the thread but it seems like Kenny has lost a loved one.

RIP to them and thoughts and best wishes to Kenny.

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/so-sorry-for-your-loss-nekder.45499/
El Capitan
Posts: 45 842



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 AM »
If anyone on RR is reading this, please pass on my best wishes to Ken, cheers
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teesside Tammy
Posts: 883


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:05:56 PM »
I will mate.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 536


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:31:47 PM »
Ken said thank you all for your wishes. 😢👍
littlefatso
Posts: 229


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:12:51 PM »
Good lad is Kenny  :like:

Don't know him personally only from online , Don't know the circumstances any loss is sad for those involved god bless him & his family .
BMX Bandit

Posts: 42


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:41:33 PM »
Sad news indeed.

I stopped posting over there a few months ago, but Thunder rang me and told me what had happened. I asked him to change my password for me so I could get back in and PM Ken which I did.

Shame as his Missus was his life. He knows where I am if he wants a chat, if not, fair play, I wish him all the very best and offer my condolences.
BMX Bandit

Posts: 42


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:46:46 PM »



What an utter cunt baddad is. Ken would take his head off the stupid insensitive cunt.


Pure bellend.
Rutters
Posts: 1 032


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:50:52 PM »
I don't know this chap but I offer him my sincere condolences and urge him to Stay Strong.

He obviously means a lot to many people.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 705


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 PM »
Condolences Ken, really sorry to hear of your terrible loss.
beamishboro
Posts: 108


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 PM »
Quote from: BMX Bandit on Yesterday at 07:46:46 PM



What an utter cunt baddad is. Ken would take his head off the stupid insensitive cunt.


Pure bellend.

Disgusting by Baddad, what a wanker  :wanker:
38red
Posts: 635


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:25:50 AM »
I only know Ken through message boards but he always struck me as someone who cared deeply for others.
 This is very sad news and I wish Ken all the best at this difficult time.
