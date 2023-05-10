Welcome,
May 10, 2023, 09:31:43 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Nekder
Author
Topic: Nekder (Read 227 times)
0 Members and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 923
Nekder
«
on:
Today
at 09:40:21 AM »
Just seen this on Bore Me - don't know any more than what is in the thread but it seems like Kenny has lost a loved one.
RIP to them and thoughts and best wishes to Kenny.
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/so-sorry-for-your-loss-nekder.45499/
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 842
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:05:10 AM »
If anyone on RR is reading this, please pass on my best wishes to Ken, cheers
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teesside Tammy
Offline
Posts: 883
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:05:56 PM »
I will mate.
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 536
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:31:47 PM »
Ken said thank you all for your wishes. 😢👍
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 229
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:12:51 PM »
Good lad is Kenny
Don't know him personally only from online , Don't know the circumstances any loss is sad for those involved god bless him & his family .
Logged
BMX Bandit
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:41:33 PM »
Sad news indeed.
I stopped posting over there a few months ago, but Thunder rang me and told me what had happened. I asked him to change my password for me so I could get back in and PM Ken which I did.
Shame as his Missus was his life. He knows where I am if he wants a chat, if not, fair play, I wish him all the very best and offer my condolences.
Logged
BMX Bandit
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:46:46 PM »
What an utter cunt baddad is. Ken would take his head off the stupid insensitive cunt.
Pure bellend.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 1 032
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:50:52 PM »
I don't know this chap but I offer him my sincere condolences and urge him to Stay Strong.
He obviously means a lot to many people.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 705
Re: Nekder
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:42:26 PM »
Condolences Ken, really sorry to hear of your terrible loss.
Logged
