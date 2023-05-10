Bernie

Nekder « on: Today at 09:40:21 AM »

Just seen this on Bore Me - don't know any more than what is in the thread but it seems like Kenny has lost a loved one.



RIP to them and thoughts and best wishes to Kenny.



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/so-sorry-for-your-loss-nekder.45499/



El Capitan

Re: Nekder « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:05:10 AM » If anyone on RR is reading this, please pass on my best wishes to Ken, cheers

BoroPE

Re: Nekder « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:47 PM » Ken said thank you all for your wishes. 😢👍

littlefatso

Re: Nekder « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:12:51 PM »



Good lad is Kenny
Don't know him personally only from online , Don't know the circumstances any loss is sad for those involved god bless him & his family .

BMX Bandit

Re: Nekder « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:41:33 PM » Sad news indeed.



I stopped posting over there a few months ago, but Thunder rang me and told me what had happened. I asked him to change my password for me so I could get back in and PM Ken which I did.



Shame as his Missus was his life. He knows where I am if he wants a chat, if not, fair play, I wish him all the very best and offer my condolences.

BMX Bandit

Re: Nekder « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:46:46 PM »





What an utter cunt baddad is. Ken would take his head off the stupid insensitive cunt.





What an utter cunt baddad is. Ken would take his head off the stupid insensitive cunt.
Pure bellend.

Rutters

Re: Nekder « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:50:52 PM » I don't know this chap but I offer him my sincere condolences and urge him to Stay Strong.



He obviously means a lot to many people.