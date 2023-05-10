Welcome,
May 10, 2023, 02:03:33 PM
Nekder
Topic: Nekder
Bernie
Nekder
Today
at 09:40:21 AM »
Just seen this on Bore Me - don't know any more than what is in the thread but it seems like Kenny has lost a loved one.
RIP to them and thoughts and best wishes to Kenny.
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/so-sorry-for-your-loss-nekder.45499/
El Capitan
Re: Nekder
Today
at 11:05:10 AM »
If anyone on RR is reading this, please pass on my best wishes to Ken, cheers
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
