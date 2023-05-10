Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 10, 2023, 02:03:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: AC Milan vs Inter Milan  (Read 44 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 087


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:56:22 AM »
two Italian heavyweights go toe to toe in the other champions league semi-final......

Im in the AC camp from my younger days of following Italian football when the likes of Dutchmen Guilt and, Van Basten graced that league...what a finisher he was marco van bastenn....


what's the betting the winners of this tie.....go on and snatch the cup from Pep's City....football is full of surprises when you least expect it... i hope im wrong like


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22280046/ac-milan-vs-inter-milan-live-stream-tv-channel-team-news-champions-league/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 