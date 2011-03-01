Welcome,
May 10, 2023, 02:03:21 PM
Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan
Author
Topic: Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan (Read 65 times)
headset
Posts: 7 087
Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan
Today
at 08:20:00 AM »
COX KHAN DO IT Motorists champ Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan to be London Mayor
MOTORISTS champion Howard Cox who has saved drivers billions of pounds in fuel costs will take on Sadiq Khan to be London Mayor.
The driving campaigner will take the fight to the elected Labour chief vowing to stand up for the capitals five million drivers.
an interesting battle for the mayor of londons job..... let the best man win...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/motors/22303148/howard-cox-london-mayor-sadiq-khan/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 18 057
Re: Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan
Today
at 11:33:34 AM »
'Mr Cox, who will launch his campaign tomorrow, says he has stopped more than £200 billion of planned tax rises to help keep fuel duty frozen since 2010.'
I'm gunna claim that as well
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 109
Re: Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan
Today
at 12:53:12 PM »
Do you think Khunt is doing a good job? I think he is a little shit.
