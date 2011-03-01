Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan  (Read 65 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:20:00 AM »
COX KHAN DO IT Motorists champ Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan to be London Mayor



MOTORISTS champion Howard Cox who has saved drivers billions of pounds in fuel costs will take on Sadiq Khan to be London Mayor.

The driving campaigner will take the fight to the elected Labour chief vowing to stand up for the capitals five million drivers.


an interesting battle for the mayor of londons job..... let the best man win...  :like:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/motors/22303148/howard-cox-london-mayor-sadiq-khan/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:33:34 AM »
'Mr Cox, who will launch his campaign tomorrow, says he has stopped more than £200 billion of planned tax rises to help keep fuel duty frozen since 2010.'

 :nige: :nige:

I'm gunna claim that as well

 :wanker: :wanker:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:53:12 PM »
Do you think Khunt is doing a good job?  I think he is a little shit.
