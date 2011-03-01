headset

Posts: 7 087 Howard Cox will take on Sadiq Khan « on: Today at 08:20:00 AM »







MOTORISTS champion Howard Cox who has saved drivers billions of pounds in fuel costs will take on Sadiq Khan to be London Mayor.



The driving campaigner will take the fight to the elected Labour chief vowing to stand up for the capitals five million drivers.





an interesting battle for the mayor of londons job..... let the best man win...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/motors/22303148/howard-cox-london-mayor-sadiq-khan/







