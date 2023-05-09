Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith
Today at 03:21:58 PM
 Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith rematch on June 17 axed due to injury with new fight date confirmed...


june fight now canceled due to a Smith injury ....... the good thing we don't have to wait that long for the rematch to take place......so can live with an extra two-week wait.....

should be a cracker this and one Eubank won't want to lose ...... he will want revenge as such..... Smith hurt him that knockdown leading to the stoppage...last time out....

it could be close this time out but I will stick my neck out and say Smith to get the Win again.... or will it go trilogy!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22297761/chris-eubank-jr-liam-smith-rematch-injury-date/
