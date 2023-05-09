Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 09, 2023, 04:00:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: banned Middlesbrough Teacher.....  (Read 22 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 079


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:15:09 PM »
Middlesbrough maths teacher had sexual relationship with ex-pupil
He has been banned from the profession for life after having, what he called, an affair with an ex pupil


not a nonce as such but still a naughty boy .... not following the rules........ some folk just can not help themselves........

pizza industry as well ...which has you wondering when you hear of the rumours/links on noncing etc in that game............



 https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/banned-middlesbrough-maths-teacher-sexual-26873058
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 