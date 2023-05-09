Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rolf Harris joked with Jimmy Savile  (Read 103 times)
headset
« on: Today at 10:11:07 AM »
Moment Rolf Harris joked with Jimmy Savile about keeping little girl 'safe' and 'stop her from running away' as she appeared alongside the paedophiles on BBC's Jim'll Fix It

Sex abuse victims speak out in new ITVX doc Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight
Friend of Harris' daughter, abused from 13, has spoken out through therapist


jesus christ...... when you think of things now..... two f in monsters in one room with kids - it sounds like this young kiddie avoided getting nonced off these 2..........



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12062381/Moment-Rolf-Harris-joked-Jimmy-Saville-keeping-girl-safe-stop-running-away.html
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:49:39 PM »
Both would have had a role in the Kings Coronation Concert in another timeline Guaranteed!!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:41:35 PM »
Why did Starmer refuse to accept the evidence from Sussex police concerning Saville?
