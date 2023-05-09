Moment Rolf Harris joked with Jimmy Savile about keeping little girl 'safe' and 'stop her from running away' as she appeared alongside the paedophiles on BBC's Jim'll Fix It
Sex abuse victims speak out in new ITVX doc Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight
Friend of Harris' daughter, abused from 13, has spoken out through therapist
jesus christ...... when you think of things now..... two f in monsters in one room with kids - it sounds like this young kiddie avoided getting nonced off these 2..........https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12062381/Moment-Rolf-Harris-joked-Jimmy-Saville-keeping-girl-safe-stop-running-away.html