Sex abuse victims speak out in new ITVX doc Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight

Friend of Harris' daughter, abused from 13, has spoken out through therapist





jesus christ...... when you think of things now..... two f in monsters in one room with kids - it sounds like this young kiddie avoided getting nonced off these 2..........







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12062381/Moment-Rolf-Harris-joked-Jimmy-Saville-keeping-girl-safe-stop-running-away.html

