everyone has a view on the way the 'NHS' needs to be run/improved - i don't want to see free medical care scrapped..... now or in the future.... but things do need to improve under any government red or blue....





i wanna see the NHS waiting list etc improve and, the cost of living drop over these coming years.....



those are the two key areas I want to see change/improvement happen.... whoever sits in at No 10 red or blue





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22291771/gps-pharmacies-transform-rishi-sunak/

The Pharmacies are already struggling and a substantial number have closed down this year.

I work for a large pharmacy company and can tell you that one Teesside branch closed last year and there are plans to close, sell off and / or amalgamate 3 or 4 more on Teesside this year.



Politicians of all colours just seem to live on another planet to us ordinary Joe Soaps

