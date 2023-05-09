Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: RISHI SUNAK GPs and pharmacies
« on: Today at 09:50:11 AM »
are the very heart of our communities. Heres how well transform them......

everyone has a view on the way the 'NHS' needs to be run/improved - i don't want to see free medical care scrapped..... now or in the future.... but things do need to improve under any government red or blue....


i wanna see the NHS waiting list etc improve and, the cost of living drop over these coming years.....

those are the two key areas I want to see change/improvement happen.... whoever sits in at No 10 red or blue


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22291771/gps-pharmacies-transform-rishi-sunak/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:52:27 AM »
The Pharmacies are already struggling and a substantial number have closed down this year.
I work for a large pharmacy company and can tell you that one Teesside branch closed last year and there are plans to close, sell off and / or amalgamate 3 or 4 more on Teesside this year.

Politicians of all colours just seem to live on another planet to us ordinary Joe Soaps
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:11:52 PM »
never good to hear about closers or mergers which also lead to job cuts......

the politicians need to stop trying to please everyone and, just promise to deliver 2 or 3 big promises during a term....... too often they come out with numerous ways of improving the country and end up delivering none...

concentrate on delivering 2 or 3 big promises to the general and re-asses after that..........

at the moment they just pander to every £ucker and deliver very little.....







use the 80/20 rule .... aim to please the 80% even if u disappoint lose or upset the other 20% , often the weird lefties are the 20% lot.... monkey
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:47:50 PM »
How do they close when they get NHS cash thrown at them ?
