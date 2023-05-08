littlefatso

Posts: 258 Play off predictions « on: May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM »



Semi-final first legs

May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )

May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )



Semi-final second legs

May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )

May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )

Play-off final

May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton ) Fucking jammy mackems snook inSemi-final first legsMay 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )Semi-final second legsMay 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )Play-off finalMay 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton ) Logged

littlefatso

Posts: 258 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #2 on: May 08, 2023, 06:51:56 PM »



Blood guts bodies all over the place . It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the finalBlood guts bodies all over the place . Logged

headset

Posts: 7 170 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #3 on: May 09, 2023, 09:26:29 AM »



the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....





i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....





Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///





i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....





i'll go boro mackem final





kippers

Posts: 3 652 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #4 on: May 09, 2023, 04:51:16 PM » How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?



30 thousand tickets each Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 652 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #5 on: May 09, 2023, 07:28:37 PM » Getting ahead of myself there, as I am extremely concerned about Coventry. They have a spring in their step after Doug King's takeover and are looking the part.

On the otherhand, we are misfiring and injury plagued. Extraordinary we have currently a wealth of midfield talent now that we havent had for years, but I do feel that Barlaser should have been blooded a lot earlier, as I believe he is the missing key we have needed to unlock a stuborn defence. Terrific player who will be great for us next season....just not sure it will be in the premiership. Hope I am wrong like. Logged

headset

Posts: 7 170 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #6 on: May 10, 2023, 08:41:50 AM »



Rotherham to the premier league is some move for the lad should it happen and he forces his way into the Boro side & we get promoted....



i would say he will become a regular if we stay in the champo...



agree on the Coventry bit if we can get past them i would say we will be promoted... famous last words



Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 559Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Play off predictions « Reply #7 on: May 10, 2023, 07:26:52 PM » I think well fuck it up in the playoffs.



Unfortunately, I think it will be Coventry and the Mackems contesting this years final. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

BMX Bandit

Posts: 43 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #8 on: May 10, 2023, 08:01:07 PM » I've thought of the possibility of a NE playoff final for a few months now.



The kind of game you'd love to win..... but hate to lose.







going in to the start of the season, nobody would've expected us four in the PO's.



littlefatso

Posts: 258 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #9 on: May 13, 2023, 07:34:35 PM » Quote from: littlefatso on May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM



Semi-final first legs

May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )

May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )



Semi-final second legs

May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )

May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )

Play-off final

May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )

Fucking jammy mackems snook inSemi-final first legsMay 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )Semi-final second legsMay 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )Play-off finalMay 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )





headset

Posts: 7 170 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #10 on: May 14, 2023, 09:59:46 AM »



littlefatso

Posts: 258 Re: Play off predictions « Reply #11 on: May 14, 2023, 10:03:31 AM » No I never backed any of them games above . Should have tho considering last nights result Logged