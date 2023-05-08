Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 14, 2023, 10:04:55 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Play off predictions
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Play off predictions (Read 314 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
Online
Posts: 246
Play off predictions
«
on:
May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM »
Fucking jammy mackems snook in
Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )
Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 6 111
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #1 on:
May 08, 2023, 06:49:04 PM »
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
Logged
littlefatso
Online
Posts: 246
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #2 on:
May 08, 2023, 06:51:56 PM »
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final
Blood guts bodies all over the place .
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 143
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #3 on:
May 09, 2023, 09:26:29 AM »
yes Boro V Sunderland would be a 'naughty' playoff final weekend....
the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....
i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....
Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///
i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....
i'll go boro mackem final
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 645
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #4 on:
May 09, 2023, 04:51:16 PM »
How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?
30 thousand tickets each
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 645
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #5 on:
May 09, 2023, 07:28:37 PM »
Getting ahead of myself there, as I am extremely concerned about Coventry. They have a spring in their step after Doug King's takeover and are looking the part.
On the otherhand, we are misfiring and injury plagued. Extraordinary we have currently a wealth of midfield talent now that we havent had for years, but I do feel that Barlaser should have been blooded a lot earlier, as I believe he is the missing key we have needed to unlock a stuborn defence. Terrific player who will be great for us next season....just not sure it will be in the premiership. Hope I am wrong like.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 143
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #6 on:
May 10, 2023, 08:41:50 AM »
yes, we/ I've not seen enough of him yet due to lack of game time to make a true assessment.... that said we were on a good run so Carrick was right in not chopping and changing for the sake of things....
Rotherham to the premier league is some move for the lad should it happen and he forces his way into the Boro side & we get promoted....
i would say he will become a regular if we stay in the champo...
agree on the Coventry bit if we can get past them i would say we will be promoted... famous last words
they are the team that worries me - thankfully we have the 2nd leg at the Boro
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 557
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #7 on:
May 10, 2023, 07:26:52 PM »
I think well fuck it up in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, I think it will be Coventry and the Mackems contesting this years final.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
BMX Bandit
Offline
Posts: 42
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #8 on:
May 10, 2023, 08:01:07 PM »
I've thought of the possibility of a NE playoff final for a few months now.
The kind of game you'd love to win..... but hate to lose.
going in to the start of the season, nobody would've expected us four in the PO's.
Logged
littlefatso
Online
Posts: 246
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:35 PM »
Quote from: littlefatso on May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM
Fucking jammy mackems snook in
Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )
Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )
First prediction spot on lets hope the rest are
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 143
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:59:46 AM »
be a good bet if that comes off......have u had a sneaky bet on it crocs lad?
its always a daft quid bets like that or more if you are flush.... like towersy..
Logged
littlefatso
Online
Posts: 246
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:03:31 AM »
No I never backed any of them games above . Should have tho considering last nights result
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...