May 10, 2023, 09:31:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Play off predictions
Author
Topic: Play off predictions (Read 206 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 229
Play off predictions
«
on:
May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM
Fucking jammy mackems snook in
Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )
Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 6 109
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #1 on:
May 08, 2023, 06:49:04 PM
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 229
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #2 on:
May 08, 2023, 06:51:56 PM
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final
Blood guts bodies all over the place .
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 087
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:29 AM »
yes Boro V Sunderland would be a 'naughty' playoff final weekend....
the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....
i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....
Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///
i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....
i'll go boro mackem final
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 642
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:51:16 PM »
How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?
30 thousand tickets each
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 642
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:28:37 PM »
Getting ahead of myself there, as I am extremely concerned about Coventry. They have a spring in their step after Doug King's takeover and are looking the part.
On the otherhand, we are misfiring and injury plagued. Extraordinary we have currently a wealth of midfield talent now that we havent had for years, but I do feel that Barlaser should have been blooded a lot earlier, as I believe he is the missing key we have needed to unlock a stuborn defence. Terrific player who will be great for us next season....just not sure it will be in the premiership. Hope I am wrong like.
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 087
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:41:50 AM »
yes, we/ I've not seen enough of him yet due to lack of game time to make a true assessment.... that said we were on a good run so Carrick was right in not chopping and changing for the sake of things....
Rotherham to the premier league is some move for the lad should it happen and he forces his way into the Boro side & we get promoted....
i would say he will become a regular if we stay in the champo...
agree on the Coventry bit if we can get past them i would say we will be promoted... famous last words
they are the team that worries me - thankfully we have the 2nd leg at the Boro
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 557
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:26:52 PM »
I think well fuck it up in the playoffs.
Unfortunately, I think it will be Coventry and the Mackems contesting this years final.
BMX Bandit
Online
Posts: 42
Re: Play off predictions
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:01:07 PM »
I've thought of the possibility of a NE playoff final for a few months now.
The kind of game you'd love to win..... but hate to lose.
going in to the start of the season, nobody would've expected us four in the PO's.
