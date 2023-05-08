Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 10, 2023
Topic: Play off predictions
littlefatso
May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM
Fucking jammy mackems snook in  rava rava rava rava rava :wanker:

Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town   -   ( 2 - 1 )  :wanker:
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough      -   ( 2 - 2 )  klins

Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland        -   ( 2 - 0 )  :alastair: 
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry       -   ( 2 - 1 )  :mido:
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium             -  ( Boro 3 - 1  Luton ) :wc: :alastair:
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: May 08, 2023, 06:49:04 PM
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
littlefatso
Reply #2 on: May 08, 2023, 06:51:56 PM
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final  lost

Blood guts bodies all over the place .
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 AM
yes Boro V Sunderland would be a 'naughty' playoff final weekend....

the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....


i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....


Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///


i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....


i'll go boro mackem final    :mido:
kippers
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:51:16 PM
How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?

30 thousand tickets each 
kippers
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:28:37 PM
Getting ahead of myself there, as I am extremely concerned about Coventry.  They have a spring in their step after Doug King's takeover and are looking the part.
  On the otherhand, we are misfiring and injury plagued. Extraordinary we have currently a wealth of midfield talent now that we havent had for years, but I do feel that Barlaser should have been blooded a lot earlier, as I believe he is the missing key we have needed to unlock a stuborn defence. Terrific player who will be great for us next season....just not sure it will be in the premiership. Hope I am wrong like.
headset
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:41:50 AM
yes, we/ I've not seen enough of him yet due to lack of game time to make a true assessment.... that said we were on a good run so Carrick was right in not chopping and changing for the sake of things....

Rotherham to the premier league is some move for the lad should it happen and he forces his way into the Boro side & we get promoted....

i would say he will become a regular if we stay in the champo... :like:

agree on the Coventry bit if we can get past them i would say we will be promoted... famous last words souey

they are the team that worries me - thankfully we have the 2nd leg at the Boro
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #7 on: Today at 07:26:52 PM
I think well fuck it up in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, I think it will be Coventry and the Mackems contesting this years final.
BMX Bandit

Reply #8 on: Today at 08:01:07 PM
I've thought of the possibility of a NE playoff final for a few months now.

The kind of game you'd love to win..... but hate to lose.



going in to the start of the season, nobody would've expected us four in the PO's.
