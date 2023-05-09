littlefatso

Play off predictions « on: Yesterday at 06:44:19 PM »



Semi-final first legs

May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )

May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )



Semi-final second legs

May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )

May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )

Play-off final

Fucking jammy mackems snook in

littlefatso

Re: Play off predictions « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:51:56 PM »



Blood guts bodies all over the place . It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final

headset

Re: Play off predictions « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:29 AM »



the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....





i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....





Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///





i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....





i'll go boro mackem final





yes Boro V Sunderland would be a 'naughty' playoff final weekend....the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....i'll go boro mackem final Logged

kippers

Re: Play off predictions « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:51:16 PM » How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?

30 thousand tickets each



30 thousand tickets each Logged