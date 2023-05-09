Welcome,
May 09, 2023
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Play off predictions
Author
Topic: Play off predictions
littlefatso
Play off predictions
Yesterday
at 06:44:19 PM
Fucking jammy mackems snook in
Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )
Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )
Bill Buxton
Re: Play off predictions
Yesterday
at 06:49:04 PM
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
littlefatso
Re: Play off predictions
Yesterday
at 06:51:56 PM
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final
Blood guts bodies all over the place .
headset
Re: Play off predictions
Today
at 09:26:29 AM
yes Boro V Sunderland would be a 'naughty' playoff final weekend....
the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....
i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....
Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///
i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....
i'll go boro mackem final
kippers
Re: Play off predictions
Today
at 04:51:16 PM
How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?
30 thousand tickets each
Re: Play off predictions
Today
at 07:28:37 PM
Getting ahead of myself there, as I am extremely concerned about Coventry. They have a spring in their step after Doug King's takeover and are looking the part.
On the otherhand, we are misfiring and injury plagued. Extraordinary we have currently a wealth of midfield talent now that we havent had for years, but I do feel that Barlaser should have been blooded a lot earlier, as I believe he is the missing key we have needed to unlock a stuborn defence. Terrific player who will be great for us next season....just not sure it will be in the premiership. Hope I am wrong like.
