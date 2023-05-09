Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Play off predictions  (Read 137 times)
littlefatso
« on: Yesterday at 06:44:19 PM »
Fucking jammy mackems snook in  rava rava rava rava rava :wanker:

Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town   -   ( 2 - 1 )  :wanker:
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough      -   ( 2 - 2 )  klins

Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland        -   ( 2 - 0 )  :alastair: 
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry       -   ( 2 - 1 )  :mido:
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium             -  ( Boro 3 - 1  Luton ) :wc: :alastair:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:49:04 PM »
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:51:56 PM »
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final  lost

Blood guts bodies all over the place .
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:29 AM »
yes Boro V Sunderland would be a 'naughty' playoff final weekend....

the would-be some blood spilled that weekend....


i'd fancy us to beat the Mackems in the final....


Coventry will be no pushovers in the semis///


i'd not like to se them with a 2.0 or over lead when they come to the riverside... i will say that....


i'll go boro mackem final    :mido:
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:51:16 PM »
How the fuck is a Tees-Wear playoff final going to be controlled?

30 thousand tickets each 
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:28:37 PM »
Getting ahead of myself there, as I am extremely concerned about Coventry.  They have a spring in their step after Doug King's takeover and are looking the part.
  On the otherhand, we are misfiring and injury plagued. Extraordinary we have currently a wealth of midfield talent now that we havent had for years, but I do feel that Barlaser should have been blooded a lot earlier, as I believe he is the missing key we have needed to unlock a stuborn defence. Terrific player who will be great for us next season....just not sure it will be in the premiership. Hope I am wrong like.
