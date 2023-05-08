Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Play off predictions
littlefatso
« on: Today at 06:44:19 PM »
Fucking jammy mackems snook in  rava rava rava rava rava :wanker:

Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town   -   ( 2 - 1 )  :wanker:
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough      -   ( 2 - 2 )  klins

Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland        -   ( 2 - 0 )  :alastair: 
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry       -   ( 2 - 1 )  :mido:
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium             -  ( Boro 3 - 1  Luton ) :wc: :alastair:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:04 PM »
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:51:56 PM »
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final  lost

Blood guts bodies all over the place .
