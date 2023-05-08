Welcome,
May 08, 2023, 10:05:40 PM
Play off predictions
Topic: Play off predictions (Read 38 times)
littlefatso
Posts: 228
Play off predictions
Today
at 06:44:19 PM »
Fucking jammy mackems snook in
Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )
Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 106
Re: Play off predictions
Today
at 06:49:04 PM »
Boro v Sunderland. Wembley hoodoo smashed.
littlefatso
Posts: 228
Re: Play off predictions
Today
at 06:51:56 PM »
It would be like Ukraine if Boro play the mackems in the final
Blood guts bodies all over the place .
