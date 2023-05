headset

Offline



Posts: 7 062





Posts: 7 062 Putins spies recruiting boxers and football hooligans « on: Today at 11:56:54 AM »









Putin's spies recruiting boxers and football hooligans as Moldova braces for protests









https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1767423/putin-spies-moldova-russia-protests-spt













some work over in Russia .... for any ex-frontline lot wanting to make a few quid on the side....Putin's spies recruiting boxers and football hooligans as Moldova braces for protests Logged