May 08, 2023, 05:40:04 PM
Author Topic: A Headset Bank Holiday Tricky Treble!  (Read 115 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:11:31 AM »
time for another bash at the bookies' thanks to this extra bank holiday off work for many... as the country celebrates Charlie's coronation.....


I'm in the championship for today's tricky all games are the sky ones and have something to be settled with regards to the league finish and its final table..... I'd chuckle if the Mackems lose out but then again i want them or Millwall at Wembley if not the semis..... if at all possible....... 


gives things a bit of spice that way!....... monkey



Millwall v Blackburn - Home Win.

Preston V Sunderland - Away Win  klins


Swansea V West Brom - Draw.



in it to win it folks and happy punting if you are having a dabble... this bank holiday.. :beer: :beer:


https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:41:21 AM »
Fuck the Mackems Preston home win for me  mcl
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:29:00 PM »
a sneaky couple of gee-gee bets ..... now the yags kicking in    :beer: :beer:


Single  @19/4
Receipt No: O/189947446/0001143
Eagle Day
Win or Each Way / 15:30 Ayr
Each Way Odds 1/4 Places 1-2





SINGLE
 - REVERSE FORECAST
Aurora Glory
(3)
Wildfell
(5)
Win or Each WaySP
16:45 Southwell
16:45, Today.....


ch0w for now lads & lasses/


UTFB!!
