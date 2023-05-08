headset

I'm in the championship for today's tricky all games are the sky ones and have something to be settled with regards to the league finish and its final table..... I'd chuckle if the Mackems lose out but then again i want them or Millwall at Wembley if not the semis..... if at all possible.......





gives things a bit of spice that way!.......







Millwall v Blackburn - Home Win.



Preston V Sunderland - Away Win





Swansea V West Brom - Draw.







in it to win it folks and happy punting if you are having a dabble... this bank holiday..





https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures





