Author Topic: Boro Vs The Sky Blues today!!  (Read 151 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:50:09 AM »
can we end the season on a high with a win today against Coventry...the result as such is of little relevance to Boro...with our playoff places already cemented, that sais with a full house expected it would be nice to go out with a win......

I'll also be interested to see how Carrick sets us up and who starts etc....... i will have a tricky today on the championship but will keep away from the Boro and go singles with them once the teams out......


Don't forget all rise for the anthem if it is played before kick-off........................ & sing it loud and proud ... :mido:



here are the words if you don't know it and want to get an early rehearsal in.......

England fans showing you how it's done  - just replace Queen with the word King and you've got it........ mcl


CMON BORO!





 :ukfist:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyyjFHAc7cI
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:15:31 PM »
We need to smash Coventry and keep them no where near the playoffs. They are the team that worry me.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:19:31 PM »
teams out .... and bets placed... a strong enough team out to win it on paper Howson is probably out for pre cautionary reasons the rest are probably still out injured, but is the determination there from them given it all starts for real next week and, not today...

get into some rhythm and avoid injuries or sending-offs..............

let us see if i can win some sheckles....

a couple of score casts in today...



Single  @80/1

Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Middlesbrough v Coventry


Single  @50/1

Cameron Archer, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Middlesbrough v Coventry


Single  @13/1

Darragh Lenihan
Anytime Goalscorer / Middlesbrough v Coventry


Single  @17/2

Riley McGree
Last Goal Scorer / Middlesbrough v Coventry


 
CMON BORO !!!  :mido:




FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!!  :mido:






https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city-live-26868051
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:33:49 PM »
Another awful defensive mistake and one down. As I have said before we concede too many goals. Carrick is stuck with a poor defense and it will undo us in the playoffs.
