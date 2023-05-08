teams out .... and bets placed... a strong enough team out to win it on paper Howson is probably out for pre cautionary reasons the rest are probably still out injured, but is the determination there from them given it all starts for real next week and, not today...
get into some rhythm and avoid injuries or sending-offs..............
let us see if i can win some sheckles....
a couple of score casts in today...
Single @80/1
Isaiah Jones, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Middlesbrough v Coventry
Single @50/1
Cameron Archer, Middlesbrough 3-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Middlesbrough v Coventry
Single @13/1
Darragh Lenihan
Anytime Goalscorer / Middlesbrough v Coventry
Single @17/2
Riley McGree
Last Goal Scorer / Middlesbrough v Coventry
CMON BORO !!!
FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW!!! https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city-live-26868051