I'll also be interested to see how Carrick sets us up and who starts etc....... i will have a tricky today on the championship but will keep away from the Boro and go singles with them once the teams out......





Don't forget all rise for the anthem if it is played before kick-off........................ & sing it loud and proud ...







here are the words if you don't know it and want to get an early rehearsal in.......



England fans showing you how it's done - just replace Queen with the word King and you've got it........





CMON BORO!





















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyyjFHAc7cI





