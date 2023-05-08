Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 08, 2023, 12:35:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro Vs The Sky Blues today!!  (Read 73 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 062


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:50:09 AM »
can we end the season on a high with a win today against Coventry...the result as such is of little relevance to Boro...with our playoff places already cemented, that sais with a full house expected it would be nice to go out with a win......

I'll also be interested to see how Carrick sets us up and who starts etc....... i will have a tricky today on the championship but will keep away from the Boro and go singles with them once the teams out......


Don't forget all rise for the anthem if it is played before kick-off........................ & sing it loud and proud ... :mido:



here are the words if you don't know it and want to get an early rehearsal in.......

England fans showing you how it's done  - just replace Queen with the word King and you've got it........ mcl


CMON BORO!





 :ukfist:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyyjFHAc7cI
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 104


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:15:31 PM »
We need to smash Coventry and keep them no where near the playoffs. They are the team that worry me.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 