Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 08, 2023, 06:34:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Labour and Lib Dems hint at  (Read 7 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 055


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:18:32 AM »
dirty backroom deal to install Sir Keir Starmer as PM in coalition of chaos.


SIR Keir Starmer was today accused of eyeing a dirty deal with the Lib Dems to become PM.

Both opposition parties yesterday left the door open to a post-election pact - and a top Labour MP even refused to rule out radical changes to the voting system if that is what it takes.


Kier seems confident ...... I do worry about the local 'labour rats' we now have in control in boro - so will be interested to see how they plan to turn things around.......im unconvinced but will give them a chance  rava

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/22280269/labour-and-lib-dems-hint-at-backroom-deal/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 