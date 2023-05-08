dirty backroom deal to install Sir Keir Starmer as PM in coalition of chaos.
SIR Keir Starmer was today accused of eyeing a dirty deal with the Lib Dems to become PM.
Both opposition parties yesterday left the door open to a post-election pact - and a top Labour MP even refused to rule out radical changes to the voting system if that is what it takes.
Kier seems confident ...... I do worry about the local 'labour rats' we now have in control in boro - so will be interested to see how they plan to turn things around.......im unconvinced but will give them a chance https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/22280269/labour-and-lib-dems-hint-at-backroom-deal/