Author Topic: Newcastle V Arsenal today  (Read 23 times)
littlefatso
« on: Today at 09:35:36 AM »
Providing its not a draw stick £100 on each team to win and still come out with a bit of profit  

Maybe £100 or so profit if Arsenal win , Maybe £30 or so profit if the Geordies win  



Can't see it being a draw to much to play for here.
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:07 AM »
Wonder if they play God Save The King before kick-off?
