May 07, 2023, 02:55:02 PM
Newcastle V Arsenal today
Author
Topic: Newcastle V Arsenal today
littlefatso
Newcastle V Arsenal today
Today
at 09:35:36 AM »
Providing its not a draw stick £100 on each team to win and still come out with a bit of profit
Maybe £100 or so profit if Arsenal win , Maybe £30 or so profit if the Geordies win
Can't see it being a draw to much to play for here.
Rutters
Re: Newcastle V Arsenal today
Today
at 09:56:07 AM »
Wonder if they play God Save The King before kick-off?
