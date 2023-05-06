headset

Online



Posts: 7 055





Posts: 7 055 Big Sky Game Man City V Leeds Utd.. « on: May 06, 2023, 02:02:24 PM »



the rest of me says not a chance, but we all know football often throws up a shocker of a result now and again.



I want the dirties down so wanna see Man City win this one as they march on towards the premier league title and, with eyes still on the treble!





hoping also to bag a few quid with a scorecast of Phil Foden 4-0 City win......



the main thing however is Leeds gets thumped on this coronation weekend.....





soon be time to rise and sing the anthem football fans ....







the scouse game, later on, will be interesting when it comes to that......GSTK !!!









https://www.skysports.com/football/manchester-city-vs-leeds-united/live/464979







quite looking forward to this one - a small piece of me is saying are dirty Leeds going to bust a few coupons this weekend and, grab something from this game against top-draw Man City.the rest of me says not a chance, but we all know football often throws up a shocker of a result now and again.I want the dirties down so wanna see Man City win this one as they march on towards the premier league title and, with eyes still on the treble!hoping also to bag a few quid with a scorecast of Phil Foden 4-0 City win......the main thing however is Leeds gets thumped on this coronation weekend.....soon be time to rise and sing the anthem football fans ....the scouse game, later on, will be interesting when it comes to that......GSTK !!! Logged