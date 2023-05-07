Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Big Sky Game Man City V Leeds Utd..  (Read 102 times)
« on: Yesterday at 02:02:24 PM »
quite looking forward to this one - a small piece of me is saying are dirty Leeds going to bust a few coupons this weekend and, grab something from this game against top-draw Man City.

the rest of me says not a chance, but we all know football often throws up a shocker of a result now and again.

I want the dirties down so wanna see Man City win this one as they march on towards the premier league title and, with eyes still on the treble!


hoping also to bag a few quid with a scorecast of Phil Foden 4-0 City win......

the main thing however is Leeds gets thumped on this coronation weekend.....


soon be time to rise and sing the anthem football fans .... monkey :ukfist:



the scouse game, later on, will be interesting when it comes to that......GSTK !!!




https://www.skysports.com/football/manchester-city-vs-leeds-united/live/464979
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:43:02 PM »
Regarding the Liverpool and the national anthem, they all think they are fucking clever Liverpool fans. They want everyone to sympathise with them, but behave like utter cunts normally.
 You woildnt catch this shite from Everton fans.
