May 06, 2023
Jamie Carragher insists Steven Gerrard
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Posts: 7 048


« on: Today at 10:07:12 AM »
'It's not close!': Jamie Carragher insists Steven Gerrard was a better player than Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard... and ex-Liverpool defender claims he knows the key reason that 'kills the debate' for good....


three world-class players that has to be said about Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes...all for me would walk into any team when they played the game....... likewise the will always be a difference in opinion on the three.....



Im with Carragher mind you in that Gerrard would get the crown for me over the other two i say that without any bias from me as a 2nd favourite team LFC supporter    ...... and I think Carragher sells it quite well when he says Fergie and Jose both tried to buy him.....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12051623/Jamie-Carragher-Steven-Gerrard-superior-player-Paul-Scholes-Frank-Lampard.html
kippers
Posts: 3 632


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:33 AM »
Close call, all 3 were winners and highly influential to their teams from a young age and throught their careers.
