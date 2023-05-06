headset

three world-class players that has to be said about Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes...all for me would walk into any team when they played the game....... likewise the will always be a difference in opinion on the three.....







Im with Carragher mind you in that Gerrard would get the crown for me over the other two i say that without any bias from me as a 2nd favourite team LFC supporter ...... and I think Carragher sells it quite well when he says Fergie and Jose both tried to buy him.....







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12051623/Jamie-Carragher-Steven-Gerrard-superior-player-Paul-Scholes-Frank-Lampard.html







