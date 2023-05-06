Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: jack grealish on earling haarland  (Read 32 times)
« on: Today at 10:01:08 AM »
'Erling tells me "No partying". I say, "shut up and sit in your ice bath!": Jack Grealish is the face of Gucci and £100m Man City maverick - but still loves a joke with Erling Haaland about his '80s nights out!


seem to get on these two both on and off the field.... a fairly honest & decent article from Jack who has come on leaps and bounds this year under Pep at Man City........

a top draw player for me is Jack who if he could replicate said form in an England shirt might see him jump into the 'world-class' bracket .... that said the treble for any team player is a massive achievement and its all about what you achieve as a team over individual status's IMO.....


 I might have a dabble on Jack in today's game against the dirties he has won me money before.. :like:



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12051511/Jack-Grealish-face-Gucci-100m-City-maverick-loves-joke-Haaland.html
