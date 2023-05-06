headset

« on: Today at 09:49:44 AM »





ARSENAL'S former Highbury home hosted its final match in 2006.



As the Highbury Countdown Clock finally ticked down to zero, it was time for the Gunners to up sticks to the nearby, newly-built Emirates Stadium.





In my personal opinion, it looks quite smart what they've done with old Highbury........









gets a thumbs up from me..... I'd shack up there if I could afford to









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22236057/premier-league-arsenal-highbury-stadium-flats/







