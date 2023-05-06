headset

in this coronation weekender









can the dirties under Big Sam pull off something at Man City - I will be watching that one with interest....





I will stick with the other games in a tricky daddy-bet, £1 three-draw treble....







Bournemouth Vs Chelsea - d



Tottenham V C Palace - d



Wolves Vs Aston Villa - d.





in it to win it lads & lasses... and good luck if you are punting during the kings' coronation weekend.....







GSTK...





https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures









