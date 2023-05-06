Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 06, 2023, 05:09:57 PM
Topic: headsets weekend money spinner
« on: Today at 07:18:13 AM »
it's upon us again ...the time to take on the bookies......


in this coronation weekender  :beer: :beer: :beer:  :ukfist:




can the dirties under Big Sam pull off something at Man City - I will be watching that one with interest....


I will stick with the other games in a tricky daddy-bet, £1 three-draw treble....



Bournemouth Vs Chelsea - d

Tottenham V C Palace - d

Wolves Vs Aston Villa - d.


in it to win it lads & lasses... and good luck if you are punting during the kings' coronation weekend..... :like:



GSTK...  :ukfist:


https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:15:56 PM »
I was on tees spirt in the 4 0'clock @ newmarket but it's now not running......




so shot a reverse forecast on the following gee gees......

King Of Conquest
Jimi Hendrix
Reverse Forecast 2 / 15:25 Newmarket - Paying 5 Places instead of 4     
