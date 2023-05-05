Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 05, 2023, 10:33:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Yorkshire County Cricket Club  (Read 52 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 037


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:10:36 AM »
Saudi Arabia Prince in shock negotiations to invest in cash-strapped Yorkshire... with the club in desperate need of investment to pay off £15m debt to former chairman Colin Graves


Interestingly is this the Saudis now making inroads into cricket as they've done with football

money talks and this would be a bit of a result for Yorkshire given its recent bad publicity/troubles .......................

that turned the while thing a bit dirty IMO...... almost ruined English cricket legend, Michael Vaughn

I'm more Yorkshire when it comes to cricket so want to see Yorkshire back on the up + a full Headingley in test matches against the Aussies is the place to be... the western terrace ...... :beer: :beer: :beer:


one to keep an eye on........

Yorkshire Yorkshire Yorkshire !!




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12047847/Saudi-Arabia-Prince-negotiations-buy-cash-strapped-Yorkshire.html
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:16 AM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 