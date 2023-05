headset

Yorkshire County Cricket Club « on: Today at 07:10:36 AM »





Interestingly is this the Saudis now making inroads into cricket as they've done with football



money talks and this would be a bit of a result for Yorkshire given its recent bad publicity/troubles .......................



that turned the while thing a bit dirty IMO...... almost ruined English cricket legend, Michael Vaughn



I'm more Yorkshire when it comes to cricket so want to see Yorkshire back on the up + a full Headingley in test matches against the Aussies is the place to be... the western terrace ......





one to keep an eye on........



Yorkshire Yorkshire Yorkshire !!









Saudi Arabia Prince in shock negotiations to invest in cash-strapped Yorkshire... with the club in desperate need of investment to pay off 15m debt to former chairman Colin Graves