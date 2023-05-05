Saudi Arabia Prince in shock negotiations to invest in cash-strapped Yorkshire... with the club in desperate need of investment to pay off £15m debt to former chairman Colin Graves
Interestingly is this the Saudis now making inroads into cricket as they've done with football
money talks and this would be a bit of a result for Yorkshire given its recent bad publicity/troubles .......................
that turned the while thing a bit dirty IMO...... almost ruined English cricket legend, Michael Vaughn
I'm more Yorkshire when it comes to cricket so want to see Yorkshire back on the up + a full Headingley in test matches against the Aussies is the place to be... the western terrace ......
one to keep an eye on........
Yorkshire Yorkshire Yorkshire !!https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12047847/Saudi-Arabia-Prince-negotiations-buy-cash-strapped-Yorkshire.html