Will it happen ...will sir kier lead Labour back into No 10......



If he does



Let's hope he doesn't open the 'doors again' to a load of free-loading rats.......





it is

looking like a bad night for the Tories..........



Can Rishie pull it around before the next GE........ you would have to say it's now game on......











https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12048157/Polls-close-crunch-local-elections-Rishi-Sunak-warning-Tories-face-hard-night.html





