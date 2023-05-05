Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 05, 2023, 10:33:17 AM
Author Topic: Keir Starmer boasting he is set to win keys to No10  (Read 45 times)
« on: Today at 06:56:22 AM »
Rishi's town hall nightmare: Tories on track for HUGE losses in local elections after shedding more than 130 councillors in 'Red Wall' and 'Blue Wall' - with Westminster turmoil blamed and Keir Starmer boasting he is set to win keys to No10


Will it happen ...will sir kier lead Labour back into No 10......

If he does

Let's hope he doesn't open the 'doors again' to a load of free-loading rats....... rava


it is
 looking like a bad night for the Tories..........

Can Rishie pull it around before the next GE........ you would have to say it's now game on...... :like:





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12048157/Polls-close-crunch-local-elections-Rishi-Sunak-warning-Tories-face-hard-night.html
