May 05, 2023, 10:33:11 AM
Lauren Price fights Kirstie Bavington
headset
« on: Today at 06:36:07 AM »
Kirstie Bavington knows there is history to be made when she boxes Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price on Saturday.....

i cant say i know a massive amout about these two......Welsh lass Price seems to be in the news a fair bit and by all accounts is a name/fighter in the ladies game to keep an eye on....


i think i will give this one a watch at the weekend and see what she is all about....

ladies' boxing whilst maybe not everyone's cup of tea is on the rise a bit like Ladies' football and I don't mind admitting both have grown on me and im happy watching the footie and the boxing involving lasses.....



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12040/12873103/kirstie-bavington-its-meant-to-be-lauren-prices-moment-but-ill-take-t
