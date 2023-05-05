headset

Neil Warnock Does it Again....... « on: Today at 05:52:45 AM »



what can you say about him - other than another great escape from relegation by him ......



he has promotions on his Cv but by hell, he pulls off some great escapes, he not long back saved us at Middlesbrough from the near-certain drop-down to League 1 and has only gone and done something with Huddersfield....





well in and, another great escape Neil Warnock... .









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22256185/neil-warnock-guard-of-honour-huddersfield-relegation/





