Author Topic: Neil Warnock Does it Again.......  (Read 8 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 05:52:45 AM »
The real red-adair of football... Or Neil for King as the headline says in the sun.....

what can you say about him - other than another great escape from relegation by him ......

he has promotions on his Cv but by hell, he pulls off some great escapes, he not long back saved us at Middlesbrough from the near-certain drop-down to League 1 and has only gone and done something with Huddersfield....


well in and, another great escape Neil Warnock... :like:.




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22256185/neil-warnock-guard-of-honour-huddersfield-relegation/
Logged
