Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 05, 2023, 06:03:10 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: we are on a road to know where !!!  (Read 10 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 030


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:43:42 AM »
the new mayor of Middlesbrough is only Labour..... lost

I've got to say he's won fair and square but what have we let ourselves in for going Labour again...

have the lessons of the past been learned... lets's hope so........


the 'red rats' are back, dear me....... rava


a very low turnout that has to be said - that's what the moon-heads often say in defeat - I will have to pinch that line from their 'spinners'  ......  mcl



Labour candidate Chris Cooke pulls off significant win in narrow Middlesbrough mayoral race





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-candidate-chris-cooke-pulls-26847928
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 