I've got to say he's won fair and square but what have we let ourselves in for going Labour again...



have the lessons of the past been learned... lets's hope so........





the 'red rats' are back, dear me.......





a very low turnout that has to be said - that's what the moon-heads often say in defeat - I will have to pinch that line from their 'spinners' ......







Labour candidate Chris Cooke pulls off significant win in narrow Middlesbrough mayoral race











https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/labour-candidate-chris-cooke-pulls-26847928







