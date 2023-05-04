littlefatso

He certainly does not want you or me to live long He's all for the illiegal invasion of this country , even has water taxi's with the badge of honour stuck to the sides carting these scroungers in R -N -L -I







And of you're not finished off or replaced by an invader he and his best mate KLAUS SCHWAB leader of the World Economic Forum who wants us all eating bugs , all our cars off the road , no more flying on planes for us plebs only the rich will fly , along with his digital ID & Money scheme just to make sure who ever is left is fully under control well they will soon finish the remainders off .









