Author Topic: The Kings Coronation in Middlesbrough..council events/parties...  (Read 65 times)
headset
« on: Today at 03:41:41 PM »
Middlesbrough Council has revealed community events in the area over the Bank Holiday and beyond

Well done to those organizing said evets for the Middlesbrough folk..... lets's hope its a success and the kids and any adults attending enjoy themselves over the long bank holiday weekend......

Long Live The King....


 :ukfist:


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/whats-on/kings-coronation-middlesbrough-events-taking-26842340
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:10:14 PM »
Long Live The King 


He certainly does not want you or me to live long  He's all for the illiegal invasion of this country , even has water taxi's with the badge of honour stuck to the sides carting these scroungers in R -N -L -I



And of you're not finished off or replaced by an invader he and his best mate KLAUS SCHWAB leader of the World Economic Forum who wants us all eating bugs , all our cars off the road , no more flying on planes for us plebs only the rich will fly , along with his digital ID & Money scheme just to make sure who ever is left is fully under control well they will soon finish the remainders off .




Sausage fingers can go take a long walk off a short pier for me  :redcard:
