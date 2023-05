headset

Offline



Posts: 7 023





Posts: 7 023 Mohamed Salah penalty keeps Reds top-four « on: Today at 06:36:48 AM »





Mohamed Salah condemns Fulham to third-straight defeat as Liverpool move to within four points of top four; fifth-consecutive victory for first time since April 2022 sees Reds close gap on fourth-place Man Utd, who have played two games fewer.....



i can't see it happening myself like..... that said its good to see Spurs dropping like a stone....... cockney s.....





YNWA,,,,,,,

















https://www.skysports.com/football/liverpool-vs-fulham/report/464910





hopes aliveMohamed Salah condemns Fulham to third-straight defeat as Liverpool move to within four points of top four; fifth-consecutive victory for first time since April 2022 sees Reds close gap on fourth-place Man Utd, who have played two games fewer.....i can't see it happening myself like..... that said its good to see Spurs dropping like a stone....... cockneys.....YNWA,,,,,,, Logged