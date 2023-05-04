Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
BLUE ON RED Local elections 2023
headset
The key battlegrounds to watch from Surrey to Stoke  and what it will mean for Rishi Sunak


some key battlegrounds to keep an eye on........

dont forget your vote counts... lets keep anything red from making an impact on Teesside......


+ Vote Andy Preston for another term as Middlesbrough mayor.... :like:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/22235194/local-elections-2023-key-battlegrounds/
kippers
I dont vote in this shite because I believe local politics should NOT carry a Blue or Red rosette.

Local councils, mayors, etc should be judged purely upon their performance. Also it would be good for local business people to be involved at some level rather than basic amateurs pretending to know whats good for everyone.
headset
yeh no big fan of them myself .... but see them now as a way of hopefully keeping any red shite from having a voice - its hard enough reading the moon head site when the crazy lefties get into action once the nibbling starts...    people I know who support labour are just normal folk and then you have the moon-heads   souey



the shite they come out with u dont want to see put into practice.... the toris have done very little for this area but the labour lot of 'many' yester years did absolutely F Alll but fill the town full of freeloading $hit...

 :like:

I like the idea of business folk running things but don't see it happening any time soon....... Preston is the closest we have to anyone with some business naus...... so gets my vote................ that all said if Labour don't get in or get close in the next GE after all the recent national Tory F ups ....Labour had best call it a day ... is my take on matters.... :like: monkey


STAY BLUE OR INDEPENDANT..... :ponce:
I agree with you, but I am sure labour will win the next election.

Getting shot of Corbyn and Abbott is a massive poll boost for them, but I fear their bluster will unravel pretty quickly when pledges are not met.
 I mean Starmer has started rolling back on the abolition of student fees already. At over 9k a year currently that is outrageous. I feel a more reasonable fee would be 5k and for the whole of the British Isles.  Too many youngster working now with a massive student loan. It needs sorting for STEM subjects at least.
