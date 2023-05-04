headset

Posts: 7 027 Re: BLUE ON RED Local elections 2023 « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:23:09 PM » people I know who support labour are just normal folk and then you have the moon-heads







the shite they come out with u dont want to see put into practice.... the toris have done very little for this area but the labour lot of 'many' yester years did absolutely F Alll but fill the town full of freeloading $hit...







I like the idea of business folk running things but don't see it happening any time soon....... Preston is the closest we have to anyone with some business naus...... so gets my vote................ that all said if Labour don't get in or get close in the next GE after all the recent national Tory F ups ....Labour had best call it a day ... is my take on matters....





STAY BLUE OR INDEPENDANT.....



