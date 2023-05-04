headset

BRITAINS most powerful warship will stand guard on the Thames to shield the King  but police admit they are powerless to stop protesters aiming to ambush the Coronation.



HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer has awesome firepower and radars that can deal with missiles and drones.





some ship that if war interests you in some ways......





armed forces are always there to protect us....













https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22241801/navy-warship-shield-london-drone-coronation/





