May 04, 2023, 07:01:59 PM
The Kings Shield Inside Britains most powerful warship
headset
on: Today at 06:06:16 AM
 which will guard London from drone attacks during the coronation


BRITAINS most powerful warship will stand guard on the Thames to shield the King  but police admit they are powerless to stop protesters aiming to ambush the Coronation.

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer has awesome firepower and radars that can deal with missiles and drones.


some ship that if war interests you in some ways......:like:


armed forces are always there to protect us.... :like:


 :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22241801/navy-warship-shield-london-drone-coronation/
kippers
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:38:58 PM
Although uneducated tossers will often tell you about tory destruction of the armed forces, the truth is we have world class tech sailing the seas and flying in the skies.
