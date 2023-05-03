Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Jude Bellingham looks like joining Real Madrid
REAL MADRID are reportedly on the verge of signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most sought-after players in Europe after his performances over the last two years.

England's new superstar ....ex Brummie midfielder set to join Madrid as Man City pull out of interest in him......

It looks Troy Deeney has called it right from day one - I wish I had the town halls to have put a few quid on it when he mentioned it in one of his articles.....after all, he has close links to him....

A good call Troy ... :like:


would have liked him in the premier league but the two giant spanish clubs are, and always will be a pull for footie players



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22236728/jude-bellingham-real-madrid-transfer-man-city-liverpool/
