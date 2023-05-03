headset

Jude Bellingham looks like joining Real Madrid « on: Today at 03:37:15 PM »



The England international is one of the most sought-after players in Europe after his performances over the last two years.



England's new superstar ....ex Brummie midfielder set to join Madrid as Man City pull out of interest in him......



It looks Troy Deeney has called it right from day one - I wish I had the town halls to have put a few quid on it when he mentioned it in one of his articles.....after all, he has close links to him....



A good call Troy ...





would have liked him in the premier league but the two giant spanish clubs are, and always will be a pull for footie players







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22236728/jude-bellingham-real-madrid-transfer-man-city-liverpool/





