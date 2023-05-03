Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 03, 2023, 05:42:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Donald Trump takes brutal swipe @ Nicola Sturgeon  (Read 37 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 013


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:27:03 PM »
DONALD Trump today took a swing at embattled Nicola Sturgeon - insisting she was "anti-business" and a "negative force" for Scotland.

In an exclusive interview with The Scottish Sun at his luxury Turnberry golf course, the ex-President insisted the crisis-hit former First Minister was "not very nice to him" and should have been more like his "friend Sean Connery".


the don speaks out on little krankie...........

it would kill her to crack a smile .....apart when shes on the take..... rava




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22238327/donald-trumps-swipe-nicola-sturgeon-turnberry/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 