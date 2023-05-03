headset

Donald Trump takes brutal swipe @ Nicola Sturgeon



In an exclusive interview with The Scottish Sun at his luxury Turnberry golf course, the ex-President insisted the crisis-hit former First Minister was "not very nice to him" and should have been more like his "friend Sean Connery".





the don speaks out on little krankie...........



it would kill her to crack a smile .....apart when shes on the take.....









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22238327/donald-trumps-swipe-nicola-sturgeon-turnberry/









