Author Topic: Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin  (Read 88 times)
RUSSIA has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone strike.

The Kremlin said it considered the alleged attack to be a "planned terrorist action" - and reserves the right to retaliate.

it looks like its all going off in that part of the world.........

a nice little drone attack.... :ponce:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22236138/ukraine-tries-assassinate-putin-drone/
Here is the actual footage of  the drone at the Kremlin and the shoot down

Zelensky won't make it to see Santa this year after this . Dead Transvestite walking  :wanker:

watch >> http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1653744214184808448?s=20    


:like:

fair doos crocs...interesting times ahead...i keep my eye on it a touch online and tv news...seems to be a possible hoax.....you are never sure who to believe these days
