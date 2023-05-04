Welcome,
Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 023
Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:23:42 PM »
RUSSIA has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone strike.
The Kremlin said it considered the alleged attack to be a "planned terrorist action" - and reserves the right to retaliate.
it looks like its all going off in that part of the world.........
a nice little drone attack....
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22236138/ukraine-tries-assassinate-putin-drone/
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 214
Re: Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:53:50 PM »
Here is the actual footage of the drone at the Kremlin and the shoot down
Zelensky won't make it to see Santa this year after this . Dead Transvestite walking
watch >>
http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1653744214184808448?s=20
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 023
Re: Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:32:59 AM »
fair doos crocs...interesting times ahead...i keep my eye on it a touch online and tv news...seems to be a possible hoax.....you are never sure who to believe these days
Logged
