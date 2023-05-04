headset

Posts: 7 023 Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin « on: Yesterday at 03:23:42 PM »



The Kremlin said it considered the alleged attack to be a "planned terrorist action" - and reserves the right to retaliate.



it looks like its all going off in that part of the world.........



a nice little drone attack....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22236138/ukraine-tries-assassinate-putin-drone/



littlefatso

Posts: 214 Re: Ukraine tries to ASSASSINATE Putin « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:53:50 PM »



Zelensky won't make it to see Santa this year after this . Dead Transvestite walking



watch >>





Here is the actual footage of the drone at the Kremlin and the shoot downZelensky won't make it to see Santa this year after this . Dead Transvestite walkingwatch >> http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1653744214184808448?s=20