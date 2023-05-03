headset

kier as mud, Sir Kier Starmer





SIR Keir Starmer's 'Mr Rules' rep took a hammer blow last night after Sue Gray refused to say when she started secret talks with Labour.



The former Cabinet Office enforcer sparked fury yesterday as she stone-walled a Whitehall probe into her dramatic departure from Government earlier.







kier doing a bit of poaching it goes to show him and labour do carry a bit of dirt within them........





the naughty naughty labour party.......







